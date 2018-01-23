ABC11 TOGETHER

Masked Ball raising money for UNCF

EMBED </>More Videos

UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball is Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley. (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
Mark Falgout
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The United Negro College Fund was founded in 1944 to help more African-American students attend and graduate from college. Since then, UNCF has helped more than 445,000 students.

During the 2016-17 school year, UNCF awarded 276 NC students scholarships that amounted to nearly $2.5 million. A UNCF scholarship assistance of $5,000 increased the likelihood of graduation by more than 7%.

On February 3, UNCF will hold its 2018 Mayor's Masked Ball at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley. The Ball is the premier fundraising event for UNCF in the Triangle area.

ABC 11 Together is a proud sponsor of the 2018 Mayor's Masked Ball.
Click here for more information
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togetherscholarship
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Krispy Kreme race challenges running and eating skills
V Foundation announces routes for Victory Ride to Cure Cancer
Dream Big Book Drive in Durham Central Park on Monday
2018 Dreamfest focuses on "Living the Dream"
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Day trips in the Triangle: Raleigh
Krispy Kreme race challenges running and eating skills
V Foundation announces routes for Victory Ride to Cure Cancer
Dream Big Book Drive in Durham Central Park on Monday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Wake teacher suspended, accused of assaulting son at basketball game
Police: 2 dead, 19 injured in Kentucky school shooting
Durham woman struck, killed while crossing street with fiancé
Day trips in the Triangle: Raleigh
Cary parents speak out on GMA after losing 6-year-old to flu
Project Enable helps HBCU students train for medical careers
Sacramento man sentenced for buying Filipino children for sex
One killed in Sampson County house fire
Show More
Perris torture case: Eldest son maintained 3.93 GPA
See all the 2018 Oscar nominations
Babysitting mishap leaves toddler roaming Fresno streets alone
Pregnant woman, man shot inside Durham home
Alaska earthquake prompts tsunami warning
More News
Top Video
Project Enable helps HBCU students train for medical careers
Durham woman struck, killed while crossing street with fiancé
Cary parents speak out on GMA after losing 6-year-old to flu
Wet roads cause traffic accidents throughout the Triangle
More Video