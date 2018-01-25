COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

Meet the ABC11 Community Influencers

(Shutterstock)

Meet our community influencers!

Lucy Brummett

Lucy Brummett is a freelance writer and resides in the Triangle with her husband Shannon along with their children. She enjoys archery, traveling and can be found with her muse at https://lulalucy.com.

Nicole Bruno

ABC11 is teaming up with contributor Nicole M. Bruno to provide you with support and resources for taking care of an aging loved one. You can meet Nicole and other caregivers on our Facebook group here.

ABC11's Caregiver's Corner is a place where you can connect with fellow people giving long term care to a loved one, be it a grandparent, parent or sibling. This group is moderated by ABC11 and Nicole. Please share this page and help connect caregivers with important content that will help them in their caregiving journey!
Learn more about Nicole.

Charity Matthews

Charity Curley Mathews is a former VP at MarthaStewart.com & HGTV-turned writer for The Food Network, Huffington Post, InStyle and eHow. She blogs about food, parenting and wrangling rascals at Foodlets.com from Hillsborough, North Carolina where she lives with her husband, four small children, two naughty puppies, nine chickens and 100,000 bees.

For more fun food ideas follow her on Instagram or Facebook

Linda Mendible

Linda Mendible is an ABC11 Influencer who specializes in digital marketing. You can learn more about Linda on her website lindamendible.com.

Natasha Smith

Natasha describes herself as: "Jesus Girl. Wife. Mom. Engineer (GO PACK) turned homeschooler. Professional photographer, lifestyle blogger + self proclaimed fashionista and foodie. 'Inspiring You To Do Life Better', from the grande ole state of North Carolina." Read more of Natasha's posts on her blog.

Michelle Rogers

Michelle Rogers is a Certified Personal Trainer who specializes in helping women over 40 improve their health and quality of life. Visit her healthy living blog at www.michellerogers.fit and follow her on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsCommunity Influencers
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS
What is an ABC11 influencer?
Day trips in the Triangle: Durham
Day trips in the Triangle: Chapel Hill
Day trips in the Triangle: Raleigh
More Community Influencers
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
What is an ABC11 influencer?
Victory Ride raising money for cancer research
Day trips in the Triangle: Durham
Elton John to perform in Raleigh during farewell tour
More Community & Events
Top Stories
21 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC total to 67 this season
Can your blood be the secret to youthful looking skin?
Inside Flat Earth International Conference, where everyone believes Earth isn't round
Frantic search continues for 4-year-old Scotland County boy
$1M bond for 1 of 4 arrested for armed Lumberton bank robbery
What does $1,700 rent get you in Raleigh, today?
1 person injured after van rams into garbage truck in Raleigh
Man who abused puppy so badly it lost leg gets year in jail
Show More
Black doctor upset after being mistaken for robbery suspect
Burger King's Whopper-inspired net neutrality ad goes viral
Day trips in the Triangle: Durham
Clayton woman charged with murder in son's Christmas Day death
2 arrested for cyber-bullying after 12-year-old girl's suicide
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Your kids and pets in the snow!
PHOTOS: Snowfall from across central NC
PHOTOS: Kwanzaafest celebration in Durham
PHOTOS: Deputies raid two Cumberland County stores
More Photos