Good Morning America's Michael Strahan will headline this year's Women's Empowerment Expo in Raleigh.The big announcement was made Tuesday by Radio One ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the day-long event at PNC Arena taking place on April 14th.2017's keynote speaker was Taraji P. Henson from the hit show Empire. She is also one of the lead actresses in the Oscar-nominated movie Hidden Figures.Several of ABC11's anchors and reporters will also be taking part in the event.