The 2018 Miss North Carolina Scholarship Pageant will take place Saturday, June 23 in Memorial Auditorium at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh.This year 49 young women from around the state will compete for the Miss North Carolina title. The winner will represent the state at the Miss America Scholarship Pageant later this year.ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the Miss NC Scholarship Pageant and you can watch it live on ABC11 at 8pm on Saturday, June 23.