ABC11 TOGETHER

Miss North Carolina Competition in Raleigh on Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

061218-wtvd-miss-nc-vid (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs and how our viewers can help.
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The 2018 Miss North Carolina Competition will take place Saturday, June 23 in Memorial Auditorium at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh.

This year 49 young women from around the state will compete for the Miss North Carolina title. The winner will represent the state at the Miss America Scholarship Pageant later this year.
RELATED: Vote for Miss North Carolina People's Choice
ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the Miss North Carolina Competition and you can watch it live on ABC11 at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 23.
Click here for more information
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togetherMiss North Carolinamiss america
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Vote for Miss North Carolina People's Choice
ABC11 TOGETHER
ABC11 Together Perspectives - June 10, 2018
85th Annual ADF returns to Durham
Cary to kick off first-ever film festival
Chapel Hill organ donor, recipient co-author new book
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ABC11 Together Perspectives - June 10, 2018
First African-American couple married at Duke Chapel celebrates 50 years of marriage
Rolesville High School student overcomes obstacle, graduating with honors
'Pop-Pup Dog Park' in downtown Raleigh this weekend
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Missing Raleigh man's car found crashed in SC
NC ranks 6th in heatstroke deaths of children in cars
Raleigh business victim of check fraud scam
Lidl cancels plans to build in Cary
Apple, Microsoft stores offer free summer camps and workshops for students
More than 2,300 suspected online child sex offenders arrested during operation 'Broken Heart'
7-year-old in critical condition after incident at NC lake
Abduction charges dropped for NC grandmother accused of abducting baby
Show More
'They're shortchanging our students:' Educators on GOP budget veto override
Budget bill law as House completes veto override
Police investigate deadly car crash in Carrboro
Former NC teacher accused of having sex with student
REUNITED: Tears flow from Wake student as sister returns from the Air Force
More News