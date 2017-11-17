COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Lexington man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

Ryan Douglas McTheny (Credit: Lexington authorities via WGHP)

LEXINGTON, North Carolina --
A Lexington man is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl multiples time over the last three years.

On October 16, the teen reportedly told her school resource officer that over the last three years she had been sexually and physically assaulted by 45-year-old Ryan McTheny, WGHP reports.

Reports show McTheny was already in jail on unrelated charges.

The girl was interviewed at the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center and provided details about multiple events.

McTheny is charged with sex offense on a child, indecent liberties, child abuse inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, attempted second-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping, and two counts of assault on a female.

The suspect remains behind bars with an additional $750,000 secured bond.

Related Topics:
community-eventsrapenorth carolina newskidnappingNorth Carolina
