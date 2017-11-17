LEXINGTON, North Carolina --A Lexington man is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl multiples time over the last three years.
On October 16, the teen reportedly told her school resource officer that over the last three years she had been sexually and physically assaulted by 45-year-old Ryan McTheny, WGHP reports.
Reports show McTheny was already in jail on unrelated charges.
The girl was interviewed at the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center and provided details about multiple events.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
McTheny is charged with sex offense on a child, indecent liberties, child abuse inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, attempted second-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping, and two counts of assault on a female.
The suspect remains behind bars with an additional $750,000 secured bond.
------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD