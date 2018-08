From high chairs and strollers to bottles and infant shoes -- the nation's largest kid's consignment sale is a parent's dream.And it's right here in the Triangle.The Kids Exchange Fall and Winter Consignment Sale will take place at the N.C. State Fairgrounds from July 20 through July 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.At the sale, you can buy and sell gently used children's items.Admission is free but you do have to register.