New downtown Raleigh YMCA named

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The new YMCA at 227 Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh will be named Poyner YMCA, in honor of James M. Poyner's service to the YMCA and community.

"Poyner, a prominent attorney, business leader and civic servant, served as President of the Raleigh YMCA from 1957 -1961," said the YMCA of the Triangle's website. "Under his visionary leadership, the YMCA moved from Edenton Street to Hillsborough Street in 1960 and Camp Seafarer for Girls opened in Arapahoe, N.C. in 1961."

The new wellness center will take up more than 26,000 square feet and will offer adult wellness programs and group fitness classes.

YMCA of the Triangle had a location on Edenton Street years ago and a sign outside the new building says, "We're Back for Good."
