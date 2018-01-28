COMMUNITY & EVENTS

New youth basketball league kicks off in Durham

Marvin Bagley Jr. kicks off the Bull City Youth Basketball League Sunday.

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Inside the gym of Southern School of Energy and Sustainability, you'll find Marvin Bagley Jr.

"I just wanted to do something that I knew the community needed", said Bagley, the father of Duke Blue Devil Marvin Bagley III. That's why he started the Bull City Youth Basketball League.

On the basketball court and in the stands are six teams. Athletes and students in grades 4-8 of Durham Public Schools.

The league is not only for students who didn't make their own schools teams but for kids in low-income neighborhoods that may not otherwise have the opportunity to play.

While club teams require travel and Money, this league only costs time. Teams are supplied with Nike gear, including shoes, backpacks, and uniforms.

"They're doing something good here", said seventh-grade athlete Rhian Lawerence before the 1 p.m. game. She and her twin brother, Landen play for the same team. "I finally get to play with her instead of against her outside in the driveway," he said of his sister.

Bagley said that he wants the league to continue to grow and serve the community he grew up in but is having trouble finding locations with basketball courts that will allow for the teams to practice. If you can help out, please email TeamBagley@yahoo.com
