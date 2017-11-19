COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Police: Father failed to help infant found dead in car

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTVD) --
State police say a Connecticut father who failed to help his 1-month-old child when he realized the infant had died has been arrested.

The mother had reported the child wasn't breathing Saturday in Rocky Hill. Police say the man had left with the child in his vehicle when officers arrived at the scene and was uncooperative in disclosing his location.

He later returned. Officers found the child unresponsive in the vehicle.

The infant was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police say an investigation determined the father, identified as Divya Patel, was aware the child had died and didn't render aid or seek emergency care.

Patel was held on $1 million bond on charges of risk of injury and tampering with evidence. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

