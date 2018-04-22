COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Poster for Elvis North Carolina show sells for over $42,000

Elvis Presley is shown performing in this undated photo at an unknown location. (Credit: AP Images)

RALEIGH, NC --
A rare vintage poster for a 1955 Elvis Presley show in North Carolina has sold at auction for more than double the expected price.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the poster for a show on May 19, 1955, in Raleigh sold this month for $42,500. Giles Moon of Texas-based Heritage Auctions says he had expected the poster to sell for about $20,000.

The poster advertises a concert in Raleigh where Presley was on the lineup below Hank Snow, Faron Young and other acts.

Moon says both the buyer and the seller prefer to remain anonymous. He says the buyer is from California.

The poster was made by the iconic Hatch Show Print, based in Nashville, Tennessee.
