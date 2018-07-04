Raleigh celebrates July 4th at new location

The familiar sights and sounds that draw big crowds on independence day happen hours after the hard work is complete.The crews working behind the scenes help to make the fireworks go off safely.They spent this July 4th morning unloading and then setting up the equipment that provides the thrills for fireworks fans.City Hall said dwindling space for viewing in downtown Raleigh fueled the decision to move the fireworks to the fairgrounds."Instead of having two shoot locations, like we've had for the past six years, one at Red Hat Amphitheater and one on Fayetteville Street, we've combined the two, brought them back out to west Raleigh," said Taylor Traversari with the City of Raleigh.You won't see this crew, but they're making sure the displays are both spectacular and safe."You should be prepared. Bring your own water, your own beverages, your own picnic. Park all your own food. Come self-sustained, pack all your stuff like you're tailgating for an event at the arena or Carter Finley," said Traversari.Those of you who want to see for yourselves can check it out from the lots at the PNC Arena and Carter-Finley Stadium.Parking is free and police will keep it family friendly.If you go tonight, come prepared with blankets, lawn chairs, water or other beverages, and sunscreen.