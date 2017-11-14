Raleigh Christmas Parade rolls through downtown on Saturday

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Santa Claus arrives in Raleigh on Saturday, November 18 during the ABC 11 Leith Cars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade Presented by Shop Local Raleigh.
This year's parade will feature 5 helium balloons, a record for the parade. There will also be 23 high school marching bands participating, the most ever for the parade.
The parade starts at 9:40 am at the corner of Hillsborough and St. Mary's Streets. ABC 11 is the exclusive broadcast partner, and you can watch the parade starting at 10 am on ABC 11.
Click here for more parade information.