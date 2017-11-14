Raleigh Christmas Parade rolls through downtown on Saturday

Santa Claus arrives in Raleigh on Saturday, November 18 during the ABC 11Raleigh Christmas Parade Presented byThis year's parade will feature 5 helium balloons, a record for the parade. There will also be 23 high school marching bands participating, the most ever for the parade.The parade starts at 9:40 am at the corner of Hillsborough and St. Mary's Streets. ABC 11 is the exclusive broadcast partner, and you can watch the parade starting at 10 am on ABC 11.