RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE

Raleigh Christmas Parade spotlight: Bottle Revolution

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh spotlight: Bottle Revolution. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh spotlight: Bottle Revolution.

About: Bottle Revolution is a one-stop shop for all your drinking needs.

Where: You can find more information online.

Watch the video for more information.

-----------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsRaleigh Christmas Paraderaleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE
Christmas parade spotlight: A Drummers World Drumline
Raleigh mom to hold parade watch party in honor of her son
Helping Hand Mission Band prepares for Christmas parade
Raleigh Christmas Parade spotlight: Marbles
More Raleigh Christmas Parade
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Christmas parade spotlight: A Drummers World Drumline
Raleigh mom to hold parade watch party in honor of her son
Helping Hand Mission Band prepares for Christmas parade
Raleigh Christmas Parade spotlight: Marbles
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Durham police look for man accused of robbing Wells Fargo
FBI joins search for missing Lumberton woman
Major drug busts shed light on trafficking in NC
Fire chief in Johnston County arrested
Think you can design a better logo for Raleigh?
Credit card skimmer found on Cash Points ATM in Weldon
NCDOT wants your say on 9 projects in the works
Wakefield HS students, parents react to 'death threat'
Show More
Fort Bragg MPs successfully talk down suicidal woman
16-year-old killed in 1 of 2 overnight shootings
Raleigh man injured in Tarboro Street shooting has died
10-year-old girl airlifted to UNC with fractured skull
I-Team teams up with NCDOT to make our roads safer
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017
Major drug busts shed light on trafficking in NC
I-Team teams up with NCDOT to make our roads safer
NCDOT wants your say on 9 projects in the works
More Video