RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh's Fayetteville Street and City Plaza is filled with the Christmas spirit on Saturday, as the Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting Celebration is now underway.

This year's 35-foot Norway spruce tree arrived in City Plaza Monday morning. It is decorated with more than a thousand lights that will be lit by Mayor Nancy McFarlane about 7:25 p.m.

This year's celebration features a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, live entertainment, a 40-foot Snowzilla Slide along with holiday refreshments.

Downtown Raleigh Alliance produces the Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting Celebration and ABC 11 Together is a proud sponsor.

If you can't make it down to City Plaza for the lighting celebration, you can watch it on ABC 11. Live coverage begins at 7 p.m.

