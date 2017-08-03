Raleigh City Farm needs community's help to grow

Raleigh City Farm, an urban oasis located a mile from downtown, is growing and calling on the community to get involved.The non-profit has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help raise money to pay for a new, multi-purpose Community Pavilion that will be built on the one acre plot of land off Franklin St. between Person and Blount Streets in 2018."It has to start with our community because that's where it's gonna end up," said Rebekah Beck, General Manager.Beck is hoping to raise $3,000 for the pavilion, designed by Raleigh-based architectural firm LS3P, by the end of August.Raleigh City Farm has flourished for the last five years, training the next generation of farmers and offering programs for the community including gardening classes and yoga.Local farmer Matthew Spitzer who co-founded Endless Sun Produce which operates a greenhouse on Raleigh City Farm and provides fresh produce to local restaurants, said the pavilion will help bring people together with the farmers who grow their food, to help them learn what goes into the process."[The Community Pavilion] is gonna be so great to bring people on site, not only provide a shade structure, but a space to learn and a space to engage the community a little more," he said.To learn more about how you can get involved,