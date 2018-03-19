ABC11 TOGETHER

Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach

(Shutterstock)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
ABC11 Together is highlighting a little league baseball community that's rallying around its coach.

A medical crisis left the Raleigh Parks & Recreation coach Carl Michaud paralyzed, but his spirit remains high.

Sean Degnan, co-owner of restaurant Buku in downtown, said Carl changed his son Finn's, life.

Finn was shy but Carl mentored him, moved him along, and made him captain of the team.

Then one day Carl suddenly stopped coaching.

Degnan found out Michaud had diabetes and faced an infection that would require him to have surgery to remove it. This setback left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Now, Degnan is fundraising to help Michaud and his father, who had to quit his job to provide 24-hour care for Carl.

Sean's brother Casey Degnan, an intramural coach at Cardinal Gibbons High School, ran the Tobacco Road Marathon yesterday in Carl's honor.

The brothers raised over $9,000 to help with funds.

"It could happen to anyone at any time," said Sean Degnan "And when it does you just want to be there for the other family, help take care of them.

You can donate to help Coach Carl and his family here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togetherfundraiserRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
Raleigh boy finds strength to beat cancer through music
ABC11 Together sponsors prescription drug take-back day
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
Lake Gaston mourns, joins together for Alford family
9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Many questions remain in death of young Garner mom found in ditch
20 arrested in undercover prostitution bust in Fayetteville
Light snowflakes possible on Wednesday
Warrant: Cary man left elderly mother on floor to die for financial gain
Durham Police seek suspect in Family Dollar robbery
Burglar threatens Erwin police chief with knife during home invasion
9-year-old allegedly shoots teen sister to death over video game controller
Uber suspends self-driving operations after vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Arizona
Show More
Police arrest man in fatal Garner apartment shooting
Car plows into dentist office in Raleigh
Claire's, the ear-piercing mall chain, files for bankruptcy
Siblings held captive by parents in California now enjoying newfound freedom
NC woman charged for transporting people into US
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
American Idol talent from North Carolina
Woody Durham, former voice of Tar Heels, dead at 76
More Photos