Raleigh winner of The Great Christmas Light Fight looking for new home to put up lights

Raleigh man searching for new home for Christmas light display (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Thousands of Christmas lights and a $1,600 monthly power bill proves that Bobby Moore is serious about Christmas - it's why he won The Great Christmas Light Fight last year.

Now, he's searching for a new home that will welcome the show and all the traffic brought on by on-lookers.

"We've got to find a place that loves Christmas lights and will not mind a little bit of traffic every now and then," Moore said. "That goes hand-in-hand when there's Christmas lights."

With medical issues popping up, Moore has chosen to take a break this year and has moved the display to his son's yard at 6001 Countryview Lane Raleigh, NC 27606.

He is asking the public for help to find a new home in a neighborhood that will embrace the display.

Moore said he is looking for a ranch style home in Wake County on lots of land to put up all of his lights.

If your neighborhood would like to welcome Moore's lights, you can email him and let him know at capemoore@msn.com.



Check the Happyland Christmas Lights Facebook page before you visit to see when the display is lit.
