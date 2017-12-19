Raleigh Police Department to present policy on body cameras

The Raleigh Police Department is expected to present a draft of a revised policy for using officer-worn body cameras on Tuesday.The draft Department Operating Instruction includes information gathered from 20 community meetings in July and August, according to the Raleigh Police Department.The draft will be presented during two community meetings this week. Both meetings run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Council Chamber at the Raleigh Municipal Building on West Hargett Street.Community groups are expected to attend and give feedback. The public is invited to attend.A final draft will be presented to the city council on January 2nd.