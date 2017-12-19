COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Raleigh Police Department to present policy on body cameras

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh City Council to discuss police body camera policy (WTVD)

By
The Raleigh Police Department is expected to present a draft of a revised policy for using officer-worn body cameras on Tuesday.

The draft Department Operating Instruction includes information gathered from 20 community meetings in July and August, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The draft will be presented during two community meetings this week. Both meetings run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Council Chamber at the Raleigh Municipal Building on West Hargett Street.

Community groups are expected to attend and give feedback. The public is invited to attend.

A final draft will be presented to the city council on January 2nd.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsbody camerasraleigh policeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Random act of kindness to keep those in need warm this winter
ABC11 Together: Christmas tree bonus for active duty military
Community collects donations for Duke Children's Hospital
Hundreds gather at cemeteries for 'Lay a Wreath Day'
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Authorities investigating serious crash in Wake County
Navy pilot recalls encounter with UFO: 'I think it was not from this world'
Pitcher donates $9.75M home to special-needs camp
Two adults, pregnant teen killed in stolen SUV crash
Durham rape survivor speaks after attack at dog park
Man says he was denied an Uber because of his appearance
Train speeding 50 mph over limit before deadly derailment
Women charged after toddlers injured with hot glue at daycare
Show More
Raleigh woman's hands burned during townhouse fire
Man seriously injured in Durham shooting
2 men shot in Fayetteville; police investigating
The race to become the first Latino on Durham City Council
What is the Raleigh Beltline project? What will it do?
More News
Top Video
Cumberland County program feeds dozens during holidays
The race to become the first Latino on Durham City Council
Raleigh woman's hands burned during townhouse fire
News Digest for Monday, Dec. 18, 2017
More Video