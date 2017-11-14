COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Raleigh Rescue Mission desperately needs turkeys

(Shutterstock)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Rescue Mission says it urgently needs 300 10-12 lb fresh or frozen turkeys by Thursday.

The staff is preparing now to provide more than 900 Thanksgiving meals for residents as well as its Gobbles to Go outreach.

The mission says it needs the turkeys by Thursday to have time to thaw and prepare them in time for Thanksgiving.

Please drop off turkeys at 314 E. Hargett St., Downtown Raleigh, Monday-Friday, 8am-6pm.

Click here for more information and to see a shopping list of other needed ingredients for the Thanksgiving meals.
