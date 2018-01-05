ABC11 SPECIALS

Red Cross needs blood donations

Red Cross says it needs blood donations in the new year. (WTVD)

Mark Falgout
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Now that the holidays are over many of us are settling into our regular routines. The American Red Cross hopes your routine will include regular blood donations in the new year.

During the holiday many people are busy, and the level of blood donations falls dramatically low. Now the Red Cross is looking to replenish its supply, and appropriately it is National Blood Donor Month.

Anyone at least 16 years old and can pass a health physical is eligible to donate blood.

The Red Cross conducts about 8 blood drives a week and you find one near you by clicking here.

There is also a blood drive scheduled for Super Bowl Sunday, February 4 from 12pm - 6pm at the Wake Forest Presbyterian Church on Capital Boulevard.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togetherred crossblood donations
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 SPECIALS
DNA testing unlocks ancestry but beware of potential drawbacks
23andMe: What surprises genealogical testing holds
ABC11 Together: Making a Difference in the Community
Journey to Kuwait: Inside Fort Bragg's military mission
Raleigh takes extra safety precautions for The 'Works
More abc11 specials
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Uncertainty lingers for Spring Lake residents, now 90 days without running water
Parties raising money for Durham Central Park
Triangle women support kids in 'Back to School' event
Speed on display at Sir Walter Miler held in Raleigh
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News