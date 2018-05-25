MEMORIAL DAY

Remembering fallen heroes this Memorial Day

National cemeteries prepare for Memorial Day. (WTVD)

National cemeteries across the country will hold Memorial Day ceremonies during the weekend and into Memorial Day.

There are four national cemeteries in North Carolina with ceremonies:

New Bern National Cemetery
1711 National Ave.
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-2912
Ceremony: May 28 at 11 a.m.

Raleigh National Cemetery
501 Rock Quarry Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
Ceremony: May 27 at 2 p.m.

Salisbury National Cemetery
501 Statesville Blvd.
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 636-2661
Ceremony: May 28 at 9 a.m. (Historic Site)
Ceremony: May 28 at 10 a.m. (Annex Site)

Wilmington National Cemetery
2011 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28403
Ceremony: May 28 at 11 a.m.
