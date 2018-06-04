ABC11 TOGETHER

Rock Quarry Park wins $20,000 grant

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham's Rock Quarry Park has been voted the winner of a $20,000 grant as part of the "Meet Me at the Park" campaign from the National Recreation and Park Association and The Walt Disney Company.

For the fourth year in a row, the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) collaborated with The Walt Disney Company, including ABC11 and ESPN, to help fund local park improvement projects in 16 U.S. cities, including a park right here in Durham.

One of three local parks was up for the $20,000 prize and Durham residents got to choose which one.

From April 1 to April 30, Durham residents voted for one park project to receive a $20,000 grant. The choices included East Durham Park, Long Meadow Park and Rock Quarry Park.

With the new funds, outdoor fitness equipment will be installed near the tennis courts along with a "Plants for Play" playground and a Healthy Mile Trail walking circuit.
