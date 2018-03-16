COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Saint Patrick's Day events in the Triangle-area

The 35th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade rolls through downtown Raleigh 10 a.m. Saturday. (WTVD)

TRIANGLE (WTVD) --
Looking for something to do this Saint Patrick's Day? Here's a list of events going on Saturday.

Saint Patrick's Day Parade

Here are some tips from the parade's website. Also, don't forget to look for out ABC11 crew in the parade!

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Where to park: Parking is available at any public parking deck or there is some street parking available on downtown streets not part of the parade route or festival. View their map

Where does the parade start: Lane Street and Salisbury Street

Where does it end: Around 11:30

Can I bring my dog: They must be leashed and you must clean up after them

Hibernian Irish Pub's annual St Patricks Day Festival

When: Saturday, 12 a.m. - 11 p.m. (outside), pub open to 2 a.m.

What: Celebrate the holiday. Parts of the proceeds from sales outside will benefit Shop Local Raleigh

Where: 311 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh

Cost: No cover

Hibernian Pub (North)

When?: Saturday, 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

What: Live music, DJ until close

Where: 8021 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh

Cost: N/A

Raleigh Beer Garden

When: Saturday, 5 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. (DJ 2 a.m.)

What: Live music, DJ until close

Where: 614 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Cost: N/A

Watts & Ward

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.

What: Live music (starts at 7)

Where: 200 S Blount Street, Raleigh

Cost: N/A
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsholidayeventscommunityWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
St. Patrick's Day Parade rolls through downtown Raleigh on Saturday
Wake County girl raises money for Miracle League after cousin's death
Injured Bragg paratrooper reunites with unit he deployed with
Durham arts: Exploring Marvel's 'Black Panther' this spring
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Durham woman killed in hit-and-run; suspect still on the loose
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
Costco offering 'Military Hour' shopping event
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing 16-year-old girl
Overturned tractor-trailer causes delays on I-40 in Johnston County
Pentagon: No survivors in American helicopter crash in Iraq
Wake County mom wants kids off their screens at school
I-Team: 'Unsafe environment' at Raleigh surgery center
Show More
6 dead, 9 hospitalized in Florida college pedestrian bridge collapse
Donald Trump Jr., wife are separating
Current Triangle traffic
PWC customers brace for yet another rate hike
Volunteer accused of molesting 12-year-old at Raleigh school
More News
Photos
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
American Idol talent from North Carolina
Woody Durham, former voice of Tar Heels, dead at 76
Durham Crimestoppers
More Photos