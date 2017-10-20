ABC11 TOGETHER

Salvation Army of Durham is having a sale - everything $1

DURHAM (WTVD) --
The Salvation Army of Durham is having a blowout yard sale and everything is a just dollar.

Kids clothes cost a dollar. Sweaters cost a dollar. Everything at the sale costs just one dollar to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs and social service programs at the Salvation Army of Durham.

"And benefits those families who are in need of some assistance in rent or utilities or food or water bill paid - those kind of things," Salvation Army Major, Bobby Lancaster said.

They're giving away coats to people in need - giving away almost 50 Friday alone.

Volunteers said they had to make several trips to their family store to restock the sale as items fly off their tables.



Some customers like Minister Brenda Jackson were shopping the sale to support the cause - scoring snow pants for a steal, which she plans to use to pay it forward.

"I help people in my community that live in the tent cities," she said. "And we go out during the winter time and we take them soup, blankets, and things that they need to survive."

Others in need found relief in the price as they looked through piles of clothes.

"It's a mixed group," Lancaster said. "It's those that are really in need, and that if they say that to me, I'm going to give it to them. I don't sell it to them."

"Come out and let's help," Jackson said. "Help the people that are helping the people in our community that really need it."

The sale wraps up from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Salvation Army of Durham located at 909 Liberty Street Durham, NC 27702.
