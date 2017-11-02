RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE

Shop local and other events to do after the Raleigh Christmas Parade!

Looking for something to do after the parade? Start your holiday shopping early and Shop Local after the parade as some locations will be having special events!

Events on November 18, 2017:

  • After the parade, come and meet Santa at Read With Me & Briggs. We will be reading a Christmas story, writing letters to Santa, crafting, and tasting holiday treats. Special furry guest, Dood About Town will be joining us too!

  • City Market- Holiday Bazaar

  • Briggs Hardware- Pictures with Santa

  • North Hills- Tree lighting, Nov. 18, in the evening

  • NC Museum of History: Stop on by for an afternoon of free activities, games, performances and presentations! It's like celebrating 2 holidays in one day! For a full schedule of events: http://ncmuseumofhistory.org/events/AIHC-2016


The Raleigh Christmas Parade is brought to you by LeithCars.com.



And is sponsored in part by WakeMed.

