COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Soldiers deployed to Puerto Rico return to Fort Bragg

Fort Bragg (Photo by Lou Guilette)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WTVD) --
Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command will return to Fort Bragg, N.C. on November 13, 2017.

The 3rd ESC headquarters' tactical command element commanded and controlled of all the multiple synchronized efforts needed to sustain forces conducting response and recovery operations in Puerto Rico, for more than 45 days.

Soldiers assigned to the tactical command departed Fort Bragg, N.C., Sept. 29, 2017 and additional Soldiers deployed in the following weeks to support the response and recovery efforts.

"I am incredibly proud of our Soldiers and how they responded to this unprecedented event that affected everyone living in Puerto Rico," said Brig. Gen. Christopher O. Mohan, commanding general of the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command.

"While there is much work still to be done, I feel confident that the resiliency of the Puerto Rican people will ensure a successful recovery."

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd ESC also supported relief efforts in Texas and Florida.

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsmilitaryfort braggfort bragg newsarmypuerto rico
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
NCNG's 105th Engineer Battalion returns from Puerto Rico
Special tribute Raleigh Christmas Parade float
The RDC inaugural marathon kicks off; greets runners with a chill
Big chill affects turnout for Raleigh Veterans Day parade
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woman's vehicle falls several feet off of I-440 bridge
Man shot while standing outside his home in Durham
Multi-homicide being investigated in Lenoir County
Trump says it's a 'possibility' he could become friends with Kim Jong Un
NCNG's 105th Engineer Battalion returns from Puerto Rico
Fayetteville police investigate two armed robberies
Police chase ending in Durham results in crash
Police: Man charged in Fayetteville nightclub shooting
Show More
Texas church members gather for 1st time since attack
NC family wants tougher distracted driving penalties
Boy nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack
Woman shot on I-440 E in Raleigh in apparent road rage incident
Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in wrong-way DWI crash
More News
Photos
Load of ham spills in Wayne County truck crash
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 in Nashville for the CMAs
More Photos