HALLOWEEN

Some Triangle homes go all out for Halloween

EMBED </>More Videos

Some Triangle homes go all out for Halloween

Amy Johnson
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
We set out on a quest to find some of the best Halloween decorations in the Triangle, and boy did we find some amazing stuff!

From Wake Forest, to Rolesville, Raleigh, and Durham, families really get into the Halloween spirit!

The best part?

It's all free, family fun!

Check out the video above for a little taste of what you'll find in some local neighborhoods.

And if you'd like to join in the fun, just swing by Abbey Lane in Raleigh to take the "zombie containment tour". It's one of the best we found.

They'll be welcoming visitors Friday and Saturday night.

You can't miss it!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventshalloweenRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
Celebrate Black Cat Day by adopting an adorable one of your own
Starbucks releases new 'Zombie Frap' for Halloween
How old is too old to go trick-or-treating?
Fayetteville urges residents not to attend half marathon
More halloween
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Shop local after the Raleigh Christmas Parade!
Raleigh Christmas Parade FAQs
Come see us at the 2017 Raleigh Christmas Parade
Serious head and hand wounds described by Bergdahl searchers
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Triangle H1-B visa holders nervous about Trump decision
Thief swipes elderly woman's tricycle - last gift from husband
Puppy that collapsed on walk is saved with overdose antidote
Navy rescues 2 women, dogs who were lost at sea for months
Town council approves new IKEA location in Cary
Ready for the cold? Chance of storms ahead of temp drop
Star-studded sendoff for Durham mayor
Tiger Woods due in court with plea deal to resolve DUI case
Show More
Arrest made in Halifax County quadruple murder
Durham Police investigate after man shot
Methodist U. religion professor charged with exploitation of minors
1 killed, at least 4 injured in Sampson County crash
Do you have unclaimed money waiting for you?
More News
Top Video
Star-studded sendoff for Durham mayor
Puppy that collapsed on walk is saved with overdose antidote
Triangle H1-B visa holders nervous about Trump decision
Thief swipes elderly woman's tricycle - last gift from husband
More Video