Some Triangle homes go all out for Halloween

We set out on a quest to find some of the best Halloween decorations in the Triangle, and boy did we find some amazing stuff!From Wake Forest, to Rolesville, Raleigh, and Durham, families really get into the Halloween spirit!The best part?It's all free, family fun!Check out the video above for a little taste of what you'll find in some local neighborhoods.And if you'd like to join in the fun, just swing by Abbey Lane in Raleigh to take the "zombie containment tour". It's one of the best we found.They'll be welcoming visitors Friday and Saturday night.You can't miss it!