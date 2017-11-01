COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Spooky fun was had at Chapel Hill's Homegrown Halloween

Chapel Hill celebrates the night with Homegrown Halloween.

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
About 15,000 people came out for Homegrown Halloween on Tuesday night.

The number was down from 25,000 the previous year, but no matter, there were no arrests and lots of smiles.

Anticipation builds for Homegrown Halloween in Chapel Hill.



"I just look forward to all the creativity," said Chapel Hill resident Robert Humphries.



He's been coming to the event on Franklin Street for years.

Other patrons said they felt safer with the police presence. More checkpoints were in place this year and more rules for safety.

All that added up to more families participating.



And plenty of fun and creativity in costumes.

ABC11's Angelica Alvarez was live on Franklin Street. Watch the videos for a full report.
