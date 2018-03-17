St. Patrick's Day Parade draws thousands to downtown Raleigh

Thousands of parade goers lined the streets of downtown Raleigh for a St. Patrick's Day celebration.Onlookers in the crowd not only from the Triangle, Valorie Nelson traveled from out of town to see her grandson and daughter. "He's waiting for the firetrucks!" She said.Indeed firetrucks were present, along with a variety of dogs, people, dancers, and performers. The ABC 11 Eyewitness News teams also drove the streets waving with cheer.A variety of characters also on full display, including a spectrum of those in costumes. "Sweet Caroline!" hums one of those costumes wearers.Ethel Zabel celebrated her birthday at her first St. Patrick's day parade. "I love all of the dancers that are going and the bands have been terrific too!" she said with a big smile.The parade didn't stop with the final performers. Food and fun followed down Fayetteville Street.