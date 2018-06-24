Street dedicated to Edgecombe Co. deputy who was killed in March

PINETOPS, N.C. --A street was dedicated to an Edgecombe Co. deputy who was killed in March after his vehicle collided with another vehicle.
Deputy David Lee'Sean Manning, 24, was killed in March while on patrol.
A ceremony was held on Sunday in Pinetops, NC to dedicate a street to Deputy Manning.
Deputy David Manning honored today in #Pinetops NC. The Edgecombe County Sheriff Deputy died in a crash while trying to catch someone suspected of DWI. He had only been on the job 4 months. @NCSHP #ABC11 https://t.co/cmpTeSVtrA… pic.twitter.com/SqCZ7eA77o— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) June 24, 2018
The Town of Pinetops renamed West 1st Street to honor his sacrifice.