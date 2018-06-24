  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Street dedicated to Edgecombe Co. deputy who was killed in March

Credit: Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office

PINETOPS, N.C. --
A street was dedicated to an Edgecombe Co. deputy who was killed in March after his vehicle collided with another vehicle.

Deputy David Lee'Sean Manning, 24, was killed in March while on patrol.

A ceremony was held on Sunday in Pinetops, NC to dedicate a street to Deputy Manning.


The Town of Pinetops renamed West 1st Street to honor his sacrifice.

Deputy David Lee'Sean Manning

