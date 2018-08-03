COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Strong women offer leadership advice to Girl Scouts in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl Scouts attend Leadership Camp town hall at Meredith College.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
They came from across the Triangle to Meredith College in Raleigh for a town hall meeting.

Elected officials, attorneys, chiefs of police, supervisors, a lobbyist, journalists and more gathered to give valuable advice Friday to Girl Scouts.

All of them are community leaders who are women succeeding in their fields. For more than an hour, Girl Scouts attending Summer Leadership Camp asked questions and the mentors answered every one. They shared valuable information gained from years of experience, many of them in male-dominated fields.



The town hall was the highlight of the camp sponsored by the Girl Scouts North Carolina Coastal Pines. Girl Scouts from diverse backgrounds who are in middle school learn important skills they need to make a difference in their communities.

They come from 41 counties in central and eastern North Carolina. Camp activities are designed to help girls explore their leadership styles and learn the importance of teamwork.

The girls enjoyed traditional camp activities such as archery and canoeing in addition to attending the town hall.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventstown hall meetinggirl scoutsstudentsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Uncertainty lingers for Spring Lake residents, now 90 days without running water
Parties raising money for Durham Central Park
Triangle women support kids in 'Back to School' event
Speed on display at Sir Walter Miler held in Raleigh
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News