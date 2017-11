Thanksgiving came early for more than 100 Raleigh residents Friday morning thanks to God's Helpers of Raleigh.Volunteers worked through the morning to prepare lunch.Robert Dear, president of God's Helpers of Raleigh, said most of the recipients are homeless, adding the soup kitchen estimates they'd serve about 150 people. God's Helpers of Raleigh is always seeking donations that are not only monetary but involve volunteers as well.-------------------------