The RDC inaugural marathon kicks off; greets runners with a chill

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --The RDC inaugural half marathon and marathon was greeted Sunday morning with a chill.
A decorated distance run with a tour of the American Tobacco Trail as well as a roundabout with The Streets at Southpoint, runners had the opportunity to enjoy just a peak of what the Bull City has to offer.
A live DJ kept the vibe alive along the race route, with music echoing off of The Street's buildings and the Tobacco Trail's ever-changing trees.
Inviting runners from not only Durham, Raleigh, and Chapel Hill, but from across the state, race organizers will donate 100% of the proceeds to ALS research.
