The RDC inaugural marathon kicks off; greets runners with a chill

The RDC inaugural half marathon and marathon was greeted Sunday morning with a chill.A decorated distance run with a tour of the American Tobacco Trail as well as a roundabout with The Streets at Southpoint, runners had the opportunity to enjoy just a peak of what the Bull City has to offer.A live DJ kept the vibe alive along the race route, with music echoing off of The Street's buildings and the Tobacco Trail's ever-changing trees.Inviting runners from not only Durham, Raleigh, and Chapel Hill, but from across the state, race organizers will donate 100% of the proceeds to ALS research.