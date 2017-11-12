COMMUNITY & EVENTS

The RDC inaugural marathon kicks off; greets runners with a chill

People took over the American Tobacco Trail in Durham for the RDC Marathon. (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The RDC inaugural half marathon and marathon was greeted Sunday morning with a chill.

A decorated distance run with a tour of the American Tobacco Trail as well as a roundabout with The Streets at Southpoint, runners had the opportunity to enjoy just a peak of what the Bull City has to offer.

A live DJ kept the vibe alive along the race route, with music echoing off of The Street's buildings and the Tobacco Trail's ever-changing trees.

Inviting runners from not only Durham, Raleigh, and Chapel Hill, but from across the state, race organizers will donate 100% of the proceeds to ALS research.

ABC 11 is a proud sponsor of the Inaugural RDC race.
