The ABC11/LeithCars.compresented by Shop Local Raleigh stepped off Saturday morning with huge crowds enjoying perfect weather.Thousands lined the route to see the marching bands, floats, balloons, and Santa Clause as they passed in front of the ABC11 studios on Fayetteville Street led by the Raleigh Police Department and the police chief.The marching bands included Southeast Raleigh High School, Wakefield High, Sanderson High, East Wake High, Enloe High, Rolesville, Cardinal Gibbons, Apex Friendship, Garner Magnet, Leesville Road, Broughton High, Knightdale High, Athens Drive, Heritage High, Millbrook High, North Raleigh Christian Academy, Wake Forest, Wake Christian, A Drummer's World, Bluestone High, Green Hope, and Cary High.The Raleigh Christmas Parade isevery year and -- it's intended to kick off the holiday season and to encourage you to shop local!It's also a time to think about the less fortunate. ABC11 is collecting donationsThis was the first year for ABC11 as the official broadcast partner of the parade and we'd like to thank everyone for coming out. It was fun!