ABC11 TOGETHER

Tobacco Road Marathon raises money for non-profits

EMBED </>More Videos

The Tobacco Road Marathon is set for Sunday, March 18 in Cary. (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
Mark Falgout
CARY (WTVD) --
It's time to lace up your running shoes for the annual Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon and Feetures Half-Marathon. The fundraising road races will take place March 18.

Described as "fast, flat and fun," the Tobacco Road Marathon spans 20 miles of beautiful American Tobacco Trail in Cary. The race is also a Boston Qualifier marathon, so it's shaded and flat course is popular with runners trying to enter the Boston Marathon.

Since it started in 2010, the Tobacco Road Marathon has been dedicated to providing support to non-profit organizations, distributing more than a half-million dollars.

Click here for more information.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togethermarathonsboston marathonfundraiser
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Raleigh salon's 'Kicks For Kids' drive helps provide shoes to children in need
Dinner and cocktails helping to raise hurricane relief
Fayetteville businessman donates $10,000 to help PWC customers
Hope Mills Girl Scout donates cookies to Womack blood center
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
After rumors of white nationalist rally, counter-protesters gather at UNC-Chapel Hill
Dinner and cocktails helping to raise hurricane relief
Raleigh native relives moment meeting Billy Graham
Black History Month: Sheri De Shazos
More Community & Events
Top Stories
After rumors of white nationalist rally, counter-protesters gather at UNC-Chapel Hill
Woman recalls experience at Graham's 1973 Raleigh visit
Duke professor wrote the book on Billy Graham
All we know about Rev. Billy Graham's funeral arrangements
Triangle social media memories of the Rev. Billy Graham
Evangelist Billy Graham dies at age 99; reached millions
TIMELINE: A look back at Rev. Billy Graham's life
Rachel's Challenge comes to Johnston County school
Show More
Dallas Mavericks begin investigation after misconduct allegations
Raleigh man struck, killed on Capital Boulevard
Police desperately search for missing Charlotte mother, autistic son
Wake school board talks school-safety changes after Parkland
Proposed SC law would fine saggy pants wearers
More News
Top Video
Remembering Billy Graham
Duke professor wrote the book on Billy Graham
After rumors of white nationalist rally, counter-protesters gather at UNC-Chapel Hill
Raleigh salon's 'Kicks For Kids' drive helps provide shoes to children in need
More Video