Tobacco Road Marathon raises money for non-profits

It's time to lace up your running shoes for the annual Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon and Feetures Half-Marathon. The fundraising road races will take place March 18.Described as "fast, flat and fun," the Tobacco Road Marathon spans 20 miles of beautiful American Tobacco Trail in Cary. The race is also a Boston Qualifier marathon, so it's shaded and flat course is popular with runners trying to enter the Boston Marathon.Since it started in 2010, the Tobacco Road Marathon has been dedicated to providing support to non-profit organizations, distributing more than a half-million dollars.