Tobacco Trail tunnel to be built in Cary

The area to be relocated (image courtesy Town of Cary)

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Town of Cary says a developer will relocate a section of the American Tobacco Trail through a pedestrian tunnel so Yates Store Road can be extended across the trail to East Ferrell Road.

The work begins August 14 in the area at the Wake County/Chatham County line.

A map of the area (image courtesy Town of Cary)


Cary says the trail will remain open during the work, which will take place daily between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m; flaggers will direct foot traffic as needed.

Visitors to the trail should expect temporary closures where the trail meets the extension of Yates Store Road through spring 2018.

