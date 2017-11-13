RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE

Tom Llamas answers 11 holiday questions ahead of the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh

ABC News anchor Tom Llamas will be at the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh alongside your favorite ABC11 anchors and reporters.

To get Tom in the spirit for the season, we asked him 11 questions about the holidays.

1) Favorite holiday song?
Sleigh ride-the Ronette's

2) Favorite holiday dish?
Lechon Asado (roast pork-Cuban style)

3) Favorite holiday dessert?
Mom's Christmas brownies

4) Best gift you've ever gotten?
A watch from my wife

5) Worst gift?
Actually I have a story about the worst gift ever. I had a relative who gave me a utility knife which was sort of a random gift, but now with the expansion of Amazon and more and more of our purchases being delivered (especially in NYC where our groceries come in boxes) I use that tool everyday. Sometimes the worst gift on Christmas Day can change your life forever (I think I read that in fortune cookie).

6) Do you own an ugly holiday sweater?
Yes. I wear it to an annual dinner with friends and to as many holiday parties that I can.

7) Gift wrapping - good at it or bad at it?
Bad. Real bad. Looks great at first then you notice all the scotch tape.

8) Do you prefer snow or sun during your holidays?
I grew up in Miami so shorts on Christmas is perfect.

9) It's the season of giving. Do you have a favorite charity?
Every year my family sponsors another family during Christmas. It's the best part of the holidays for us.

10) Favorite holiday movie
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Clark!

11) Holiday music - okay to play before Thanksgiving or wait until after?
This is a really important and really personal question. Christmas music and Christmas trees should fill the air the day after Thanksgiving. 12:01am after Thanksgiving is the official start at the Llamas house for the Jackson 5 Christmas album. But to each their own- families get to make their own rules on the holidays!

The Raleigh Christmas Parade is brought to you by LeithCars.com.



And is sponsored in part by WakeMed.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsRaleigh Christmas Parade
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE
Special tribute Raleigh Christmas Parade float
Leading the way into the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Christmas parade spotlight: Mop Top the Hip Hop Scientist
Raleigh Christmas Parade spotlight: Pass the Gravy
More Raleigh Christmas Parade
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Soldiers deployed to Puerto Rico return to Fort Bragg
NCNG's 105th Engineer Battalion returns from Puerto Rico
Special tribute Raleigh Christmas Parade float
The RDC inaugural marathon kicks off; greets runners with a chill
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Sheriff: 5 arrested, trafficking 14K bags of heroin
15-year-old shot to death south of Lillington
NC family wins battle over $54K in Medicaid deductibles
Alleged Fay. ISIS supporter pleads guilty to tax charges
Northwood High School in Pittsboro put on lockdown
Two trapped in car following crash in Fayetteville
Mitch McConnell on allegations against Roy Moore: 'I believe the women'
PR seeks $94 billion in federal aid after hurricane
Show More
Church fire in Catawba County ruled suspicious
Apartment floor collapses during college party
Deputies find car full of guns in Wayne County
PHOTOS: Hundreds dead after Iran-Iraq earthquake
Global carbon pollution rises after 3 straight flat years
More News
Photos
Load of ham spills in Wayne County truck crash
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 in Nashville for the CMAs
More Photos