Top 10 most popular Halloween costumes

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Halloween is less than a week away and the rush is on when it comes to costume shopping. Last year, it was an election year so political costumes dominated the trends. This year, according to Google, the top ten trends for Halloween costumes have a big influence from movies and television shows.

Louie Bowen, owner of Hughie and Louie's costume shop in Raleigh says she agrees with Google's top ten list. Game of Thrones and Wonder Woman are hot costumes at her store.

If you need some help putting together a costume, Google Frightgeist has a Costume Wizard to help you.

In the Raleigh/Durham area, the top costume search on Google is Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad.
