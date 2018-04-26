RUNNING

Texas town holds .5K - not 5K - for underachievers

(Shutterstock)

By Alex Meier
BOERNE, Texas --
One Texas town is holding a .5K next month - and no, that decimal point is not a typo.

Instead of slogging through all 3.1 miles of a typical 5K, "fellow underachievers" will gather in Boerne May 5 to run what amounts to 0.31 miles, or 1,640.42 feet.

That's roughly the length of three New York City subway trains.

"A possibly fully staffed, or not staffed at all, (a) medical tent will be in place, you know, just in case. 546 yards is nothing to take too lightly," the event's Facebook description reads.

Of course, beer will be provided, and participants get a free pint at the start of the race. Finishers will also receive a "pretentious" 0.5k sticker to put on their windshields.

In case runners get tired, a coffee and donut station will be set up at the halfway point for carb-loading and energy. This is also the designated smoking area.

Want to join the, uh, race? Unfortunately, the event is full.

"We are as surprised as you are - we really had no idea we would have this many people sign up," organizers wrote on the sign-in page.

All proceeds will benefit a local charity.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsrunningTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RUNNING
Everything you need to know: Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon
Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day
Krispy Kreme race challenges running and eating skills
Cam Newton doesn't plan to stop running ball anytime soon
More running
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
2018 spring Dogwood Festival underway in Fayetteville
Poster for Elvis North Carolina show sells for over $42,000
Thousands come out for annual Walk to Defeat ALS
21st Annual Community Dinner this Sunday at McDougle School in Carrboro
More Community & Events
Top Stories
American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at RDU
Transgender inmate sues prison over witchcraft rights
Ex-reality TV star says Wake County teacher's assistant injured her son
Raleigh police arrest man accused of tasing employee, robbing store
'Tragic accident' in Outer Banks after wave sweeps child away
Man shot in Wendell home; suspects on loose
Oh, Yeezus: Trump and Kanye West trade Twitter love
VA nominee Ronny Jackson withdraws from consideration
Show More
2 seriously injured during head-on crash in Raleigh
Prince William to serve as Prince Harry's best man
Police: Fayetteville gas station clerk shoots would-be robber
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Fayetteville home
One confirmed dead in Hyco Lake boating incident
More News