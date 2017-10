Halloween is right around the corner, with that being said, here are some spooktacular places for you to visit.Forest Ridge Park, 2100 Old N.C. Hwy. 98, Wake ForestCrowder Woodland Center, 5611 Jaguar Park Dr., RaleighOct. 31, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. $50/resident, $65/nonresident.Kids ages 10-15 discover the fun in preparing for a zombie apocalypse by learning avoidance tactics, zombie defense tactics, finding and fortifying shelter, caring for the wounded and more.N.C. Museum of History5 E. Edenton St., RaleighOct. 31, 11 a.m.-2 p.mAdmission is free, but registration is required for the parade at .The Halloween parade starts at 2 p.m. and is led by First Lady of North Carolina Kristin Cooper.Horne SquareCorner of Main and Lombard Streets, ClaytonOct. 31, 2:30-4 p.m.Costumed preschoolers and their parents will march down Main Street where local business owners hand them goodies and treats. Admission is free.White Deer Park2400 Aversboro Rd., GarnerOct. 31, 3-6 p.m.Admission is free for costumed Kids to trick-or-treat around a 1-mile trail.720 9th St, Ninth Street, DurhamOct. 31, 3-5 p.m.The Regulator Bookshop and other Ninth Street merchants will host costumed trick-or-treaters."Scary Stories Storytime" at the bookshop starts at 4 p.m. Admission is free.201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel HillOct. 31, 2-7 p.m.Howling Halloween will kick-off in The Orchard park with a creepy crawlers show and scary monster makeovers at 2pm. The annual mall trick-or-treating will be from 4pm-7pm. Admission is free.Baptist Grove Church7109 Leesville Rd., RaleighOct. 31, 6-9 p.m.Admission is free for truck-or-treat, a pumpkin hunt, s'mores village, costume contest, crafts station, face painting and more.West Point on the Eno Park5101 N. Roxboro Rd., DurhamOct. 31, 6-9 p.m.This event features campfire stories and songs, hayrides, treats, crafts, games, and face painting designed primarily for children 12 years and younger. Admission is free.Columbia and Franklin Streets, Chapel HillOct. 31 8-10:30 P.M.The annual event with a local emphasis will be kept small and safe with traffic restrictions and alcohol checkpoints.