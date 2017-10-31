COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and all points in between Halloween events

Halloween pumpkins (Shutterstock)

Brian Rainey
Halloween is finally here! Here are some spooktacular places for you to visit.

But first, here's tonight's hour-by-hour trick-or-treating forecast. The big headline according to ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann is that it'll be "eerily" clear tonight for trick-or-treaters.



Also, headed to Chapel Hill? We got you covered with what you need to know.

ZOMBIE SURVIVAL

Forest Ridge Park, 2100 Old N.C. Hwy. 98, Wake Forest
Crowder Woodland Center, 5611 Jaguar Park Dr., Raleigh
Oct. 31, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. $50/resident, $65/nonresident.

Kids ages 10-15 discover the fun in preparing for a zombie apocalypse by learning avoidance tactics, zombie defense tactics, finding and fortifying shelter, caring for the wounded and more.

HALLOWEEN PARADE

N.C. Museum of History
5 E. Edenton St., Raleigh
Oct. 31, 11 a.m.-2 p.m

Admission is free, but registration is required for the parade at .
The Halloween parade starts at 2 p.m. and is led by First Lady of North Carolina Kristin Cooper.

DOWNTOWN CLAYTON TRICK OR TREAT

Horne Square
Corner of Main and Lombard Streets, Clayton
Oct. 31, 2:30-4 p.m.

Costumed preschoolers and their parents will march down Main Street where local business owners hand them goodies and treats. Admission is free.

TRICK OR TREAT ON THE TRAILS

White Deer Park
2400 Aversboro Rd., Garner
Oct. 31, 3-6 p.m.

Admission is free for costumed Kids to trick-or-treat around a 1-mile trail.

TRICK OR TREAT ON NINTH STREET

720 9th St, Ninth Street, Durham
Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.

The Regulator Bookshop and other Ninth Street merchants will host costumed trick-or-treaters.
"Scary Stories Storytime" at the bookshop starts at 4 p.m. Admission is free.

HOWLING HALLOWEEN AT UNIVERSITY PLACE

201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill
Oct. 31, 2-7 p.m.

Howling Halloween will kick-off in The Orchard park with a creepy crawlers show and scary monster makeovers at 2pm. The annual mall trick-or-treating will be from 4pm-7pm. Admission is free.

TRUNK OR TREAT

Baptist Grove Church
7109 Leesville Rd., Raleigh
Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m.

Admission is free for truck-or-treat, a pumpkin hunt, s'mores village, costume contest, crafts station, face painting and more.

HALLOW-ENO

West Point on the Eno Park
5101 N. Roxboro Rd., Durham
Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m.

This event features campfire stories and songs, hayrides, treats, crafts, games, and face painting designed primarily for children 12 years and younger. Admission is free.

HOMEGROWN HALLOWEEN

Columbia and Franklin Streets, Chapel Hill
Oct. 31 8-10:30 P.M.

The annual event with a local emphasis will be kept small and safe with traffic restrictions and alcohol checkpoints.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventshalloweentrick or treat
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Come see us at the 2017 Raleigh Christmas Parade
Parents, avoid the Halloween headaches - plan ahead
Raleigh Christmas Parade FAQs
Moore Square's extreme makeover set for November start
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Teacher and coach charged with sex crimes in Raleigh
Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production amid Spacey flap
One killed in crash along Morganton Road in Fayetteville
Man arrested; robs Rite-Aid, leads Fay. police on chase
Suspect in violent crime spree captured after manhunt
Punished child forced to brush teeth with cat feces
Police: 18-month-old child found with maggots in diaper
Clown arrested for sleeping in stranger's bedroom
Show More
Woman confronts worker wearing blackface in Staples
McDonald's manager seriously injured in Durham robbery
Surrogate gives birth to two babies, discovers one is hers
Reminder: Check sex offender registry before Halloween
Neighbors help put brakes on Cary-Morrisville road project
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
More Photos