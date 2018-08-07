COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Uncertainty lingers for Spring Lake residents, now 90 days without running water

EMBED </>More Videos

Garden Grove has been without running water even though residents paid their bills on time.

By
SPRING LAKE, NC (WTVD) --
There is no official timeline on when residents who live in the Garden Grove community will be forced out of their homes, but the county has requested they make arrangements to move.

The residents have been without running water for nearly 90 days.

"We're trying to stand up for ourselves. We're trying to make things happen. But when you're standing alone, what else can you do?" Anecia Glover said.

Glover has been the face of Garden Grove throughout the ordeal, which began through no fault of the residents, but because of a water bill backlog left unpaid by the property owner.

Spring Lake residents pushed out of homes
The clock is ticking for residents like Aneca Glover who live in Garden Grove.


That backlog was upward of $60,000, Spring Lake officials told ABC11.

"My drive to fight ... I'm tired. I am. I'm tired," Glover said.

She said things have changed. Community morale has taken a hit. And even worse, the Portable toilets and washing stations that were donated have been removed.

A community that once stood together is now divided.

Cumberland County tells waterless residents to move
Spring Lake residents who live in Garden Grove have been without running water for two weeks. Now, matters have gotten worse as the county abruptly hit already suffering homeowners with a notice to vacate - and even suggesting homeless shelters for them.


"It's weighing on your mental, it's weighing on your spiritual and your physical, you know," Glover said. "It's draining because you wake up with this on your mind, and you go to bed with this on your mind"

Spring Lake said running water to Garden Grove was turned off in May because of the bill backlog that the owners never paid.

Residents frustrated being without running water for three weeks
It's now been three weeks without running water for residents living in a Spring Lake mobile home park. Residents have been asked to leave their homes and now the county is trying to offer up resources to frustrated residents.


ABC11 later learned of a failing septic system in need of repairs.

Cumberland County told ABC11 on Tuesday that an attorney for the landowners said that financially, they aren't able to make the repairs.

"To lose your home behind someone else's negligence, and then for them to try to place the blame on you isn't right," Glover said.

Spring Lake residents left without water
Cumberland County residents living in a mobile home park have been without water for five days. The park is located in Spring Lake right next to Fort Bragg's Pope Army Airfield.


Weeks ago, the county sent letters asking residents to make arrangements to move away. On Tuesday, the county sent a statement to ABC11.

"At this time, we are not taking any actions against the residents. We are only trying to enforce the public health laws against the owners," the statement said.

Some relief for Spring Lake residents without running water
Help arrived Wednesday afternoon for residents living in Spring Lake's Garden Grove community. They've been without running water for six days.


Buying residents like Glover more time to save up.

"No one has nowhere to go, because if that were the case, we would've already been gone," Glover said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsdrinking waterCumberland CountySpring Lake
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Parties raising money for Durham Central Park
Triangle women support kids in 'Back to School' event
Speed on display at Sir Walter Miler held in Raleigh
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News