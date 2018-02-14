COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Valentine's Day recipe: Cheese and strawberry platter

(http://foodlets.com)

Charity Mathews
You could say it with chocolate. Or smoothies. Even tiny cream puffs would be sweet. But today's treat is a little healthier, a lot heartier and a great choice to bring to school as well.

Charity is an ABC11 Community Influencer, read more articles by her here!

We used Mini Triscuits which I learned a while ago have two ingredients: wheat and salt. (Ditto for regular Triscuits, of course.) Plus extra sharp cheddar cheese. Our kids have Euro-tastebuds when it comes to cheese, the stronger the flavor the better. Use whatever kind of cheese order valtrex online with no prescription yours enjoy.


And berries. Don't forget the berries.

Tip: If you make this ahead of time, put a damp paper towel (or several) over the top of the berries and cheese. That'll keep them from drying out in the fridge-but don't put towels on the crackers. Or just use a tray (or baking sheet with a lid). I used a cutting board, and the whole thing sat for an hour or so at room temperature without any trouble at all.

Charity is an ABC11 Community Influencer. Read more of her work on her blog .
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscommunityhealthy recipesrecipevalentine's day
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Uncertainty lingers for Spring Lake residents, now 90 days without running water
Parties raising money for Durham Central Park
Triangle women support kids in 'Back to School' event
Speed on display at Sir Walter Miler held in Raleigh
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News