ABC11 TOGETHER

Victory Ride raising money for cancer research

EMBED </>More Videos

Victory Ride for Cancer set for May 19 in Raleigh. (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
Mark Falgout
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
For 20 years the Jimmy V Celebrity Golf Classic was the signature fundraising event for The V Foundation for Cancer Research. The Classic ended nearly 5 years ago, but this Spring The V Foundation launches a new signature fundraiser here in the Triangle.

The Victory Ride to Cure Cancer is coming to the Triangle May 19, 2018. The ride takes riders through central North Carolina neighborhoods and includes 30, 60, and 100-mile ride options, as well as a virtual ride and a short family ride distance. The ride benefits Duke Cancer Institute, UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Wake Forest Baptist Health Comprehensive Cancer Center, as well as breakthrough cancer research nationwide.

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and former NC State Men's Basketball Coach Jim Valvano with one goal in mind: to achieve victory over cancer. At the time Valvano was battling metastatic adenocarcinoma, a type of glandular cancer that spread to his bones. Valvano died on April 28, 1993, shortly after establishing the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Since awarding its first grant in 1994, The V Foundation for Cancer Research has funded more than $200 million in research grants.

ABC 11 Together is a proud sponsor of The Victory Ride to Cure Cancer.
Click here for more information.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togetherjimmy vmedical researchbicycle
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Beloved 23-year-old Fort Bragg soldier loses battle with cancer
Masked Ball raising money for UNCF
Krispy Kreme race challenges running and eating skills
V Foundation announces routes for Victory Ride to Cure Cancer
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
What is an ABC11 influencer?
Meet the ABC11 Community Influencers
Day trips in the Triangle: Durham
Elton John to perform in Raleigh during farewell tour
More Community & Events
Top Stories
21 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC total to 67 this season
Can your blood be the secret to youthful looking skin?
Inside Flat Earth International Conference, where everyone believes Earth isn't round
Frantic search continues for 4-year-old Scotland County boy
$1M bond for 1 of 4 arrested for armed Lumberton bank robbery
What does $1,700 rent get you in Raleigh, today?
1 person injured after van rams into garbage truck in Raleigh
Man who abused puppy so badly it lost leg gets year in jail
Show More
Black doctor upset after being mistaken for robbery suspect
Burger King's Whopper-inspired net neutrality ad goes viral
Day trips in the Triangle: Durham
Clayton woman charged with murder in son's Christmas Day death
2 arrested for cyber-bullying after 12-year-old girl's suicide
More News
Top Video
Frantic search continues for 4-year-old Scotland County boy
21 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC total to 67 this season
Durham native and Hillside High grad nominated for an Oscar
Fayetteville boy escapes serious injury when Corvette crashes into shop
More Video