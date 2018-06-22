Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
share
tweet
share
email
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
VIDEO: Miss NC Outstanding Teen Finals
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3639572" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Friday was the Miss North Carolina Outstanding Teen Finals. (WTVD)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WTVD
Friday, June 22, 2018 09:56PM
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Friday was the Miss North Carolina Outstanding Teen Finals.
Caroline Credle was the winner!
Related Topics:
community-events
pageant
Raleigh
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Fayetteville seeks public input on downtown parking problems
VIDEO: Last prelim competition for Miss NC Scholarship Pageant
'It just makes me sad and angry': Triangle man reflects on immigration news
Dozens gather in Raleigh to educate people about water safety
What is an ABC11 influencer?
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Police: Suspects approached man at gas station, took him to 3 ATMs
Hurricanes draft Andrei Svechnikov with 2nd overall pick in NHL draft
Several cars catch fire in parking lot of Carowinds
Man charged after truck driver accidentally shot on I-40 in Johnston County
Take Your Dog To Work Day at ABC11
What Friday's SCOTUS ruling means for you and your cell phone
Going to downtown Raleigh this weekend? There's a detour!
'This is a big mistake': Dad wants answers in 28-year-old son's death
Show More
Fayetteville seeks public input on downtown parking problems
Cumberland County teen finds stolen wallet, returns it to owner
Delta bans pit bull-type dogs as support animals on flights
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
National Guard member accused of trying to steal guns in custody
More News
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham