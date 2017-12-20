MONEYSAVER

Elves bring holiday magic to doorsteps of Wake County kids

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Ahead of Santa's arrival on Christmas, many elves have already landed in Wake County as part of a "Santa verification team."

This team is part of "Send in the Elves," a company that works exclusively with the North Pole.

The elves surprise kids to verify their list (another way Santa checks it twice) while also talking about milestones for each child, delivering personalized Christmas magic right to their doorstep.

ABC11 caught one of the recent visits of elves Gigi and Happy to 8-year-old Zack and his 5-year-old sister Hannah in Cary.



"We came all the way from the North Pole and the Arctic Circle," explained Happy the Elf. "We used Santa's map to hang out with you!"

The elves also have a few surprises from their workshop.

"One family, we delivered their puppy," explained Stephen Lair, owner of Send in the Elves. "Santa's obviously very busy in the workshop, he can't possibly make these trips himself. That was the genesis behind it. We've got a whole team of elves and the personalized approach to it, that to me is what makes it so unique. Each encounter is so completely different!"

The visits also include a book reading and end with an "elfie" (a selfie) to be sent back to the North Pole for verification from Santa.

Since this is the company's first year, Lair said they are solely focusing on Wake County for now but they hope to expand to the entire Triangle next year.

The elves will be visiting homes until 8 p.m. Dec. 23 before heading back to the North Pole.
