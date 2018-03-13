ABC11 TOGETHER

Wake County girl raises money for Miracle League after cousin's death

David Stewart couldn't walk, talk, or do much on his own, but he was able to play baseball with the help of a "buddy" at the Miracle League

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A 12-year-old Wake County girl is fundraising for the Miracle League of the Triangle after her cousin David passed away a few days ago.

Miracle League is an organization that allows children and young adults with special needs to make the most of life and play baseball.

He received lifelong injuries after being abused by his birth parents at a young age.

Raleigh resident Lori Stuart adopted him when he was three years old after doctors said David would only make it to age five.

David died last week at 22 years old.

Now his cousin, 12 year-old Charlotte Tolbert, wants to give that same gift to other families in nee.

She created a GoFundMe page called "David's Miracle" to benefit the Miracle League.

Her page surpassed its $2,000 goal in a few days.

"Sometimes people forget that they matter too, kids that aren't like you know perfect for school teams," Tolbert said. "And so people forget like oh you should donate to things like this they matter."

You can donate to the cause here.
