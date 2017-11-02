Wake Forest police puts out all points bulletin for turkeys

WAKE FOREST, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Wake Forest Police Department is putting out the call for donations for their 10th annual Turkey Drive.
As a result of their 10-year holiday tradition, they've provided Thanksgiving meals for almost 6,000 needy families. The 2017 drive, which started in September, has had fewer donations compared to past years. In order to beat the 800 distributed last year, they need your help.
Detective Sattler, who organized the first drive in 2007, says donations have been coming in little by little and he hopes they will pick up in November.
If you have any questions or want to help the Police Department there any a few ways to do so.
To donate by cash or check call Detective Sattler at (919) 795-7270.
To donate by PayPay go to the Department's website.
Monetary donations will be accepted through Saturday, November 18th only.
To donate frozen turkeys go to the Wake Forest Police Department located at 225 S. Taylor St from 9 am until noon Saturday, November 18th and drop off your donation.
On Monday, November 20th officers will distribute turkeys while they last at the Wake Forest Community House on 133 W Owen Ave beginning at 9 am.