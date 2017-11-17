RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE

Watch the Raleigh Christmas Parade and enter our sweepstakes!

Watch the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh and enter our sweepstakes!

Be sure to tune in to ABC11 and ABC11.com Saturday morning starting at 10 for our secret Santa word to enter our sweepstakes. You could win an iPhone X, 1 of 5 $100 Belk cards, 5 $100 Disney Store cards at Crabtree Valley Mall, and Rise Donuts every month for a year.

All you have to do is watch and then enter the word at ABC11.com/SecretSanta!



The Raleigh Christmas Parade is brought to you by LeithCars.com.


And is sponsored in part by WakeMed.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsRaleigh Christmas Parade
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE
Come see us at the 2017 Raleigh Christmas Parade
Christmas parade spotlight: A Drummers World Drumline
Raleigh mom to hold parade watch party in honor of her son
Helping Hand Mission Band prepares for Christmas parade
More Raleigh Christmas Parade
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
BBQ Festival raising money for Communities in Schools of Cumberland Co.
NC man accused of kidnapping, raping 14-year-old girl
Thanksgiving comes early for 150 Raleigh residents
Come see us at the 2017 Raleigh Christmas Parade
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Weather looks great for the Raleigh Christmas Parade!
Vandals damage Wake Forest park
Sex assaults reported to Fort Bragg increase 28 percent
Man who hit cyclists in Cary pleads guilty
Police investigate body found outside Fayetteville home
Pringles recreates Thanksgiving Dinner new chip flavors
NC man accused of kidnapping, raping 14-year-old girl
Johnston County woman dies in house fire
Show More
Rev. Jesse Jackson announces he has Parkinson's
Massive fire engulfs senior living facility outside of Philadelphia
North Carolina sending more help to Puerto Rico
Co-workers buy car for teen who rides bike miles to work
Major drug busts shed light on trafficking in NC
More News
Photos
Vandals damage Wake Forest park
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
PHOTOS: The Biltmore is decorated for Christmas
Load of ham spills in Wayne County truck crash
More Photos